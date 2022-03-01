Autism Science Foundation Launches New Website, Providing Evidence-Based Support to Families and Scientists

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing autism and to funding innovative autism research, has announced the debut of its comprehensive new website.

The modern new site is intended to serve as a trusted resource for families, individuals with autism, autism advocates, scientists, service providers, donors, members of the media and the general public.

Highlights of the new site include:





Evidence-based information about autism—what it is, early signs, what does (and does not) cause it and more.

A roadmap for every phase of the autism journey, from steps to take after a diagnosis to how to support people with autism through adulthood.

Information about grant opportunities for researchers—and how ASF-supported research has made a tangible impact.

A research directory that highlights important research studies, as well as links to our weekly science podcast.

Details about ASF-sponsored events, including the 9th annual Day of Learning on March 30, as well as ways to participate in research.

Enhanced ADA accessibility and the ability to translate the site into 10 languages.





“I am incredibly proud of our new website, which meaningfully furthers our mission to provide critical support to autism families and researchers,” said ASF Co-Founder and President Alison Singer. “Receiving an autism diagnosis for your child can feel overwhelming and scary, but the information on our new site equips parents with the evidence-based information they need to help their loved one thrive. The new site also continues to offer researchers the support they need to advance our understanding of autism and develop new treatments. We are so grateful to our generous donors for making this project possible.”





About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.