PSYC Completes Corporate Name Change from Global Trac Solutions, Inc. to PSYC Corporation

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (f/k/a Global Trac Solutions, Inc.) (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce the Company completed the process of changing its corporate name from Global Trac Solutions, Inc. to PSYC Corporation.



The Company will continue to operate with the ticker symbol “PSYC”; however, management contends that the change in its entity’s name is intended to offer a more accurate representation within the public market sector of the Company’s evolution over the past 18 months into a formidable media leader for the emerging medicinal psychedelic industry, which it contends it achieved through the success of its Psychedelic Spotlight platform.

“PSYC underwent a significant transformation in the last year-and-a-half,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “I believe our previous corporate name no longer accurately reflects who we are as a Company today and who we intend to be in the years ahead. In the past several months, we fully embraced our identity as a leading media source for the growing psychedelics community, and, in my opinion, also established a reasonably visible path forward to create long term value for our loyal shareholders. With, what is in my opinion, the best ticker symbol in the space already on our side, our focus is to leverage this corporate name reset to help further solidify our position in an industry that continues to demonstrate exciting growth potential.”

PSYC Advisory Board Member and Acting VP Finance Craig Schlesinger said, “We believe this establishes more clarity for PSYC to expand on current and future media-focused ventures as well as other opportunities for revenue mix diversification within the psychedelic space. While continuing to fortify PSYC’s position as a trusted media leader for medicinal psychedelics, we’re also dedicated to exploring strategies in the coming months to integrate, scale up and out, and amplify PSYC’s performing assets vertically and horizontally.”

To coincide with the name change, the Company has launched an updated corporate website which it encourages all shareholders and those seeking information on the Company to visit: www.psyccorporation.com

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

