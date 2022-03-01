Stallion Gold Strengthens Technical Team and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (Frankfurt: HM4) (“Stallion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the strengthening of its technical team with the engagement of Austin Zinsser, P.G., as a consulting geologist. Mr. Zinsser has considerable experience and knowledge of mineral deposits in the Stibnite Mining District, adjacent to Stallion’s land package.



Highlights

Mr. Zinsser has over 15 years’ experience in applied geological and environmental science, and over ten years’ experience in mineral exploration and mining project development. He holds a M.S. in Earth and Environmental Sciences from the University of New Mexico with an emphasis on structural geology and a B.A. from Wesleyan University.

In his 10-year tenure with Midas Gold/Perpetua Resources, Mr. Zinsser was a principal geologist on the Stibnite Gold Project responsible for the design of resource definition drilling programs, structural analysis, geological and alteration modeling and mineral resource estimation.

Mr. Zinsser has worked extensively with academic and government research partners to understand the complex origins of gold-antimony-tungsten mineralization occurring in the Stibnite mining district, information applicable to Stallion’s Horse Heaven project.

Mr. Zinsser is a registered member with SME and serves on the Idaho Board of Registration for Professional Geologists.

Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion, commented, “We are extremely happy to have Mr. Zinsser join the Stallion Gold team and are excited about his enthusiasm for the Horse Heaven Project. His extensive experience working on the Stibnite Gold project adjacent to Stallion’s Horse Heaven project along with his technical skills in structural geology and resource modeling, will provide invaluable insight into Stallion’s exploration efforts.”

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that, pursuant to the Company Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 850,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at a price of $0.345 per share for a period of five years, has been granted to directors and consultants of the Company.

Horse Heaven Gold Project

The Project is comprised of 699 mining claims covering 5,817 hectares in Valley County, Idaho making it one of the largest single parcel exploration projects in the state. The Project shares its eastern boundary with Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project, one of the largest independent gold reserves, not only in the state, but in the country with over 6 million ounces gold (measured &indicated). The state has seen increased mining and exploration activity as companies alongside Stallion desire projects in stable geopolitical locations with clear permitting procedures.

About Stallion Gold

Stallion Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of precious metals and critical minerals at its Horse Heaven Gold Property in Idaho. Stallion Gold is using modern exploration techniques to explore historical and new mineral targets on its expansive land package. A strong management team brings expertise in both the capital markets and the technical talent for acquiring early-stage property with highly prospective targets. The shares of Stallion Gold trade on the TSX-V under the symbol: STUD. Stalliongold.com

On Behalf of the Board



“Drew Zimmerman”



Drew Zimmerman

Chief Executive Officer

(778) 686-0973

