ARHT Media Selects Imagine Room Group as Exclusive Reseller for Its HoloPresence Technology Throughout Australia

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT”) [TSXV:ART] [OTCQB: ARHTF], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that they have selected the Imagine Room Group as a strategic partner for the sale and distribution of ARHT’s HoloPresence™ technology in Australia. Imagine Room will offer ARHT’s HoloPresence™ solution for live in-person and hybrid events, ARHT’s Virtual Global Stage™ for online presentations and virtual events, as well as ARHT’s HoloPresence™ Capture & Display products to organizations looking to build Holographic Telepresence networks to hold regular meetings and presentations across geographies using holograms. HoloPresence will be available for both purchase and rental.



“There is a massive ‘wow!’-moment when you first see and interact with a hologram, and to be able to beam ARHT’s holograms to events, conferences and installations in real-time opens up so many options, as the future of communication evolves,” stated Paul Willey, Co-founder of Imagine Room, “Our partnership with ARHT will amplify the work we are doing in the volumetric capture and human performance space, across next-generation content production, distribution, and display.”

“The investment by Imagine Room in ARHT’s technology will expand the reach of our global holographic network throughout Australia,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “Their experience with emerging technologies makes them a natural strategic partner in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region.”

Imagine Room has established volumetric capture studios in Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide that can be reconfigured as hologram Capture Studios using the ARHT Engine, enabling Imagine Room to beam presenters throughout Australia and anywhere else in the world. These HoloPresence™ offerings will compliment Imagine Room’s ability to create holographic and 3D video content for immersive and interactive experiences, which includes virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, spatial computing, 3D Web, gaming and virtual and broadcast production.

About Imagine Room

Imagine Room is a leader in 3D holographic content production, display, and distribution at scale, for virtual worlds and emerging spatial platforms. The team at Imagine Room are currently taking demo enquiries – please contact: marina@imagineroom.com

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence™ technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

