UniDoc and Dedalus Group Announce Licensing Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to provide certain background information regarding a commercial licensing agreement with Dedalus S.p.A. (“Dedalus Group” or “Dedalus”), a global health software company founded in Italy and headquartered in Florence, Tuscany.

The relationship between UniCheck SRL (a UniDoc affiliate) as licensee and Dedalus as licensor encompass the development and provisioning of the technological backbone intended for use in UniDoc’s Virtual Care Model software platforms, user applications, and related cloud services. The Dedalus solutions will form core technologies for a significant part of the proposed UniDoc product development pipeline.

Founded in Florence in 1982, the Dedalus Group is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe and one of the largest in the world. With its framework of process-oriented solutions, Dedalus Group enables a digital transformation of country-wide healthcare systems supporting the patient digital journey. Dedalus accelerated its expansion strategy in 2016 by targeting the growing demand for ICT and clinical transformation solutions. Over time, Dedalus consolidated its role as a pan-European player in the healthcare software industry with a leading position in Hospital IT (HCIS) and Diagnostic (DIS) in Germany, Italy, and France. Thanks to its portfolio of leading, new generation solutions, today Dedalus covers a spectrum of needs for healthcare operators serving more than 5,000 private and public hospitals across 30 countries, through more 3,400 specialized resources, of which 1100 are dedicated to R&D activities.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre comments, “Our relationship with Dedalus is of great importance to our strategic plans. They are an organization who bring a depth and scope of technical ability that can assist us in developing and realizing our plans for commercial telehealth solutions. We are very pleased to have this opportunity and intend to leverage our relationship with Dedalus to a mutually beneficial outcome as we advance our exciting healthcare project.”

Dedalus software solutions will be configured for use across the UniDoc Virtual Care Solutions Model product lineup. These products aim to offer proprietary, customizable, and comprehensive telehealth solutions based on a variety of integrated physical enclosures, kiosks, and related configurable packaging designed to deliver web-based services and analytical tools in combination with access to a developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

The Company is pleased to announce that certain holders of the Company’s Unit Warrants (as described in its final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 and filed on SEDAR), have exercised an aggregate of 981,250 Unit Warrants at a price of $0.20 per warrant for gross proceeds to the Company of $196,250. The Company has issued 981,250 common shares and 981,250 $0.50 Warrants pursuant to the exercise of the Unit Warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the exercise of the Unit Warrants to advance its current marketing and awareness campaigns.

Further to the Company’s news release dated December 21, 2021, the Company has made additional payments totalling €150,000 pursuant to its digital marketing agreement with Clarkham Capital.



About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s primary product offering and features thereof, the anticipated benefits of the licensing agreement with Dedalus and the Company’s commercialization of the telehealth platform.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

