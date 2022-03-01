Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 2.87 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2020. The market valuation is predicted to increase from USD 2.05 billion in 2021 to USD 2.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the projected timeline. The market is driven by the need for improved diagnostics solutions in order to address the increasing burden of tuberculosis. Continuous advances in TB diagnostics will transform the market outlook in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights in its report titled “Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market, 2022-2028."

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly contagious pulmonary disorder caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis – a type of bacteria that typically attacks the patient’s lungs. The infection can also other body parts such as the brain and spine. TB blood test and TB skin test are commonly used methods for the detection of this bacteria in the body. A significant occurrence of the disease worldwide has created the need for improved diagnostic technologies. Active healthcare investments to address the rising burden of the disease will fuel the market size during 2022-2028.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/tuberculosis-tb-diagnostics-market-102009





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.87 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.96 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 127 Segments covered Types, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Growing Public-Private Partnerships to Enhance Diagnostics Capabilities Growing Prevalence To Boost Demand For Tuberculosis Diagnostics High Costs of Diagnostics to Restrict Adoption

Market to Gain Traction due to Rising TB Burden

The primary driver for tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market growth remains the rising prevalence of tuberculosis across the world. In 2019, the world’s 30 high TB burden countries accounted for more than 87% of the total cases worldwide. To tackle the growing occurrence of the disease, a number of technological improvements have been made. One such technology is molecular assay. For example, the WHO Global Tuberculosis Program included TrueNet, an Indian molecular assay that can detect TB and identify restraints of the TB bacteria in around 90 minutes. The adoption of such technologies with improved speed, accuracy, and reliability will drive the market forward.

However, the market development could be hampered by the high cost of certain diagnostic procedures.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/tuberculosis-tb-diagnostics-market-102009





Notable Industry Development:

July 2020 – Cepheid, a subsdiary of Danaher, launched the Xpert MTB/XDR Test in collabroation Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND). The test can expand drug-resistance TB profiling in under 90 minutes.

Market Segments:

By type, the market is divided into sputum smear microscopy, culture-based diagnostics, rapid molecular diagnostics, and others.

In terms of end-user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.





Quick Buy - Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102009





Decline in TB Testing Affected Market Growth during Pandemic Period

Tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market growth experienced slight slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic period. A notable decline in TB testing was observed in many regions. The Global Fund survey released in March 2021 revealed that around 29% fewer people were tested for tuberculosis in 2019 across 13 countries with the highest TB burden. This is because the resources and equipment used for the diagnostics of the disease were diverted to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights:

North America generated USD 0.56 billion in the worldwide tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market share in 2020 and will grow substantially through 2028. The regional growth is attributable to the economically stable and highly aware population. An established healthcare system and widespread adoption of technologically advanced products will benefit the regional outlook.

Europe is slated to witness notable growth in the market led by rising R&D in the field of tuberculosis diagnostics. Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific will gain traction led by the widespread occurrence of TB and a vast geriatric population base.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/tuberculosis-tb-diagnostics-market-102009

The Report Lists the Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France)

QIAGEN (Venlo, Netherlands)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (New Jersey, U.S.)

Danaher (Washington D.C., U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Waltham, U.S.)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Hologic Inc. (Marlborough, U.S.)

Hain Lifescience GmbH (Nehren, Germany)

Oxford Immunotec (Abingdon, U.K.)





Detailed TOC:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments Incidence of Tuberculosis, By Key Countries Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Culture-based Diagnostics Sputum Smear Microscopy Rapid Molecular Diagnostics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Culture-based Diagnostics Sputum Smear Microscopy Rapid Molecular Diagnostics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Culture-based Diagnostics Sputum Smear Microscopy Rapid Molecular Diagnostics Others



TOC Continued..





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/tuberculosis-tb-diagnostics-market-102009





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245