SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend

FOLSOM, NJ, March 1, 2022 – SJI’s (NYSE: SJI) board of directors declared on February 24, 2022 its regular dividend of $0.3100 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable April 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 16, 2022. This is SJI’s 71st consecutive year of paying dividends.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

