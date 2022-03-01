GMiners - The Cloud Mining Platform for Everyone is Officially Launched

London, United Kingdom, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMiners announces their new cryptocurrency mining software. GMiners is a mobile cloud-mining platform that allows anyone to affordably mine Bitcoin from their home.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that can be used for fast, untraceable payments online. Normally, to mine it, one must purchase high-tech equipment. But with GMiners’ cryptocurrency cloud mining, users can mine at home without having to buy the expensive tools.

“Our goal is to make cryptocurrency more accessible for everyone,” says a GMiners representative. “The standard mining process is pricey and overwhelming, so we wanted to create a solution to that.”

What is GMiners?





GMiners is a Cloud Mining platform based in London, in the UK. With 3,000 users already it is fast becoming a popular choice. Mining is performed by attempting to find blocks of cryptocurrency to purchase. With GMiners, this is done automatically for you. Each attempt is known in the business as a ‘hash.’ GMiners prices its service at $0.0120 GH/s – that’s 1 billion attempts per second.

Sounds big? That’s because it is! GMiners has invested in data centres across Europe and Asia and has mining companies based in several countries. Notably, it uses renewable energy sources to power its mining procedures, making it an eco-friendly crypto company as well as getting you a profit. Let’s look at some of the reasons why investors are choosing GMiners.

Why One Should Choose GMiners

Here are a few factors that make GMiners the Cloud Mining platform that users should choose:

Each member gets a Personal Manager who will help guide the user through the process.

The minimum investment is just $250, so if anyone is new to crypto and want to see what it’s all about they can start with small amount

Users can purchase new mining contracts whenever they wish and reinvest.

A detailed dashboard gives users access to real time profits and investment data, so users are always in control.

Other notable features of the GMiners include:

The company gives users access to the best crypto mining contracts available.

Unlike other mining options, GMiners is a regulated mining company which ensures income is securely protected.

Users’ income can be withdrawn quickly and easily.

Users can check their miners from any PC, smartphone, or tablet.

To get started, all one will need to do is register, get verified, and purchase their cloud mining contract. There is no set-up fee required.

User can do this today by visiting: https://gminers.com/en

Once this is set up, users can rent one of their miners and begin earning passive income.