TestEquity wins Treston's 2021 Electronics Distributor of the Year Award

The award recognizes leading electronics distributors that bring innovative and pioneering products to market to drive industry growth and excellence. Treston is a global leader in providing ergonomic workstation solutions to increase workplace productivity. Through its partnership with TestEquity, it has been able to increase its industry presence and diversify its customer base.



TestEquity received the award for achieving remarkable sales growth and exceeding customer expectations. It also offers industry leading speed of delivery - 99.8% of in-stock shipments are made the same day. TestEquity also demonstrated rapid customer growth for increased product sales, superior inventory management, and high customer satisfaction rates.

"We are honored to receive this award from Treston and to be acknowledged by one of our valuable business partners," said TestEquity CEO Russ Frazee. "TestEquity is committed to providing world-class service, and we will continue to raise the bar. We remain committed to the success of Treston's innovative products and know our relationship will only get stronger as we move forward together.”

Treston is among the world's leading suppliers of industrial furniture and workstations, providing high-quality, durable workstation solutions globally for more than 140 years. The head office and factories are located in Finland, with subsidiaries in six countries: Sweden, the UK, Germany, France, the United States, and Russia. Treston ergonomic workspace products are designed to make daily work more accessible, more comfortable, and less stressful - the result is happier, healthier employees and a more efficient, more profitable workplace.

TestEquity takes great pride in being affiliated with a fellow industry leader. The award is a testament to TestEquity's commitment and promise of superior value for its customers. Treston products are available for purchase via TestEquity's website. They include:

"TestEquity has been a valued Treston partner for many years. Their top-notch service and dedicated sales teams have driven sales to double-digit growth in 2021. We are proud to present them with our 2021 Electronics Distributor of the Year award, and look forward to continued success in 2022," said Dan Smith, Treston National Sales Manager.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry's largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry's highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers and maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

