North America is Projected to Lead the Global Phosphate Rock Market with an estimated share of 3.2% -Fact.MR’s scrutinized Report

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Phosphate Rock market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 3.2% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach USD 28.86 Bn by the end of 2032.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, forecasts for fertilizer demand grew increasingly pessimistic, with demand significantly declining during July 2020', which adversely affected the phosphate rock market. The global fertilizer demand for the 2019-20 fiscal year fell from 190.5 MMT to 189.9 MMT, and the demand for the 2020-21 fiscal year dropped from 192.9 MMT to 184.4 MMT, a decline of 4.5%.

With the growing demand for food and increases in per capita income, there will be a significant increase in crop demand, which will result in increased phosphate fertilizer demand. The Asia Pacific region, with countries like China and India, is expected to be the most lucrative regions for this market due to the growing demand for the growing population. As per the segment, the fertilizers segment is going to dominate this market during the forecast period.

Demand Analysis of Phosphate Rock, 2015-2021 vs. Market Outlook 2022-2032

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, from 2015 to 2021, the global market for Phosphate Rock expanded at a CAGR rate of 6.5%.

The global fertilizer demand for the 2019/20 fiscal year declined from 190.5 MMT to 189.9 MMT, while demand for the 2020/21 fiscal year fell from 192.9 MMT to 184.4 MMT, a decrease of 4.5%. The latest forecast sets global fertilizer demand expectations at 189 MMT for the next fiscal year.

As the world population increases, there is an increase in food demand which is increasing demand for phosphate fertilizers. These factors are driving the growth of the global phosphate rock market in the coming years. The rise in per capita income in developing countries is another major driver of market growth for phosphate rock. This will affect dietary habits, such as a shift from a vegetarian diet to one with more meat and dairy products.

This in turn will increase demand for crops, which will lead to increased demand for phosphate fertilizers. In spite of these factors, there will still be challenges hindering the growth of the global phosphate rock market. The reasons include increased awareness about the use of bio-based, eco-friendly fertilizers. From 2022 to 2032, the market is forecast to expand 1.3x.

Key Segments Covered in the Phosphate Rock Industry Survey

By Application

Phosphate Rock for Fertilizers

Phosphate Rock for Food & Feed Additives

Phosphate Rock for Industrial Applications

Phosphate Rock for Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

The Mosaic Company announced in January 2019 that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sinochem Fertilizer Company Limited for the supply of phosphate rock and fertilizers.

With the help of Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), IFFCO announced the acquisition of 37.0% interest in JPMC, the largest mining and chemical company in Jordan, for nearly Rs 900 crore in May 2018.

The Centrex Metals Company newly started mining phosphate rock in Ardmore, Northwest Queensland, Australia in August 2021, and is expected to produce 800 kilotons of phosphate rock each year, which can be used to produce 600 kilotons of phosphate fertilizer.



Key players in the Phosphate Rock Market

OCP Group

The Mosaic Company

Ma’aden

PhosAgro

Guizhou Kailin Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

Yuntianhua Group

Misr Phosphate

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global phosphate rock market is expected to reach a market size worth USD 22 Bn at the end of 2022.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for 44.5% of global volumes in 2021

In 2021, the Middle East and Africa held the second-largest share of the global market, and growth is forecast to be 2.2% from 2022 to 2032

Fertilizers accounted for more than 76.5% of revenue in 2021

About 70% of the market players operate vertically integrated businesses, which include both mining and fertilizer production.



