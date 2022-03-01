Franklin Mining One Step Closer to Mining Lithium in Argentina

Carson City, NV, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining CEO William Petty (OTC Pink: FMNJ) has returned to Argentina in pursuit of mining lithium from the mineral-rich region known as the Lithium Triangle. After previously agreeing with SOCRAM Energia S.A. to develop a mine, Mr. Petty has secured the land to be developed, totaling more than 10,000 hectares in the Catamarca region of Argentina.

The Joint Venture agreement, signed last week in Buenos Aires, spans the next thirty years with 80% of the lithium controlled by Franklin Mining.

Franklin Mining Vice President of Operations in South America, Fernando Freudenthal, will head to Argentina in March in order to structure the team that will lead the research and development of the mining area. The first step will be an exploration program which will verify all claims and studies given to Franklin Mining in regards to the viability of the mine.

“We look forward to corroborating the information we have been given by our partners, so that we will be successful in our goal of extracting lithium,” Mr. Petty said.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.