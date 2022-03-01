SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix Creates Advisory Board to Support Growth and Expansion

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR) (https://spyr.com/), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, announces the creation of the Applied Magix advisory board, to proactively support future growth and expansion.



“We’ve spent the past year building necessary infrastructure, and now we’re creating an advisory board with an eye towards our future,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “The advisory board will assist us with upcoming challenges by allowing consultation with individuals possessing a wealth of experience and knowledge, which will prove invaluable to our success and continued growth.”

“The advisory board concept will be of great help entering the coming phase of market share and revenue growth, especially as we further expand marketing and product development,” said SPYR CEO Tim Matula. “SPYR is looking forward to working with such distinguished and experienced executives who we have identified as potential members of the Applied Magix advisory board.”

As they are announced, the Applied Magix advisor board members will be introduced on the Applied Magix website.

