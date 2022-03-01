Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company Recognizes 5 Catalyst Leaders

ATLANTA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company and a leading executive benefits firm announces the selection of five Catalyst Leaders. Kenny DePaola, Vice President – Retirement, is the first of five Fulcrum Partners team members to be recognized by the organization as a Catalyst Leader.



Catalyst Leaders at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company are dynamic young members of the company’s team of executive benefits specialists, who have distinguished themselves through advancement, learning and exemplary service to clients and the community.

“As America’s workforce transitions with new ideas and younger leadership, the role of executive benefit specialists changes along with it,” said Mike Powers, the company’s Managing Director. “Corporate boards and c-suite executives are increasingly younger and more diverse. Our team stays ahead of these changes building on the creativity and in-depth industry acumen of our seasoned specialists and the adaptability of our fresh-thinking Catalyst Leaders.”

Kenny DePaola joined the Fulcrum Partners team in 2016. Working in the company’s Chicago office, under the oversight of Tom Chisholm, Senior Vice President – Retirement, Kenny has advanced from Executive Benefits Specialist to his current role as a Vice President in the Retirement division.

“I could not ask for a better partner than Tom Chisholm,” said Kenny. “He has been more than a manager to me over the years. The only other people that have guided me in life as much as Tom has supported me have been my parents. It is because Tom believes in me and my process that I will remain successful.”

Kenny was promoted to Vice President -Retirement in 2020 and in 2021 received an invitation to the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). “More and more Americans are expecting corporations to have full benefits and do more for their retirement readiness and provide other worthwhile benefits that tell the employee the company appreciates them,” said Kenny. “I want to remain with OneDigital for my entire career, building relationships with many specialists and building teams around our clients to bring them the quintessential experience for their company and culture. Almost every corporation should be offering nonqualified deferred compensation plans.”

Although he is dedicated to his job, Kenny also recognizes the need for balance in life. “This career is very challenging,” said Kenny. “But my greatest achievement in life will be to raise my daughter to be a strong, smart and kind-hearted woman. I hope to instill confidence in her and help her learn her passions in life with different experiences.”

“Kenny’s commitment to his own family makes him highly responsive to the needs of our clients,” said Tom Chisholm. “He is dedicated to helping clients maximize their financial wellness and always looking for ways he can deliver more.”

Learn more about Kenny Depaola and other members of the executive benefits team at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company. To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital company and has executive benefits offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to converge, business of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s exceptional teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital’s commitment to technology and innovation enables its 2,800 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry. Investment advice is offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC- registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com .

