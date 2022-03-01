Cloud Nine Publishes Metaverse Advertising Billboards for Its “Limitless VPN” Metaverse ‘Focused’ VPN Service

Cloud Nine’s first billboard advertising campaign in the Decentraland Metaverse world marks a commitment to the Metaverse.



This is Cloud Nine’s first step in their engagement with TerraZero for the Metaverse; Limitless VPN is the first VPN to advertise in the Metaverse

Limitless VPN plans to target server locations based on user experience, an industry first.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, has deployed advertising billboards in the Decentraland Metaverse, promoting Cloud Nine’s Limitless VPN (virtual private network).

Cloud Nine was able to work with TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”) and use their virtual land holdings and their portfolio of land-holding partners, to select billboard locations, ideate content for the creative and deploy the billboards all in one go, including interactive functionality that gives viewers truly unique impressions. Cloud Nine is the first VPN built with a focus on the Metaverse and has implemented what TerraZero sees as the next level of “Experiential Advertising”.

“Cloud Nine is in a unique position to take advantage of multiple market opportunities through tactical deployment of its Limitless VPN technology,” said Lucas Russell, President and CEO of CNI. “We wanted to find a way to make a splash and signal to our users, stakeholders and shareholders that Cloud Nine is serious about the Metaverse and its commitment to web3 technologies, and engaging with TerraZero to become the first VPN to advertise in the Metaverse was an easy choice to make. Decentralized metaverse worlds often do have users utilizing a VPN which makes this a logical focus to expand the usage of Limitless.”

The Company plans to aggressively expand its Limitless VPN technology over the coming months and will begin a new multimedia marketing program shortly. “I am excited about the capabilities and adaptability that the team at Cloud Nine has developed into the Limitless platform,” commented Mr. Russell, “For example, most, if not all VPNs position their servers throughout the world based on cost. With Limitless, we plan to choose our server locations based on user experience. If our users want to access the Metaverse with a Limitless VPN, we will put a server near them. If enough demand for our VPN comes from professional Call of Duty players, we will make sure we have a physical server located in Las Vegas to optimise their experience.”

In an effort to continually enhance our global network coverage, Cloud Nine is pleased to announce the addition of two new VPN server locations in Sydney, Australia and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero, said, “Cloud Nine and the Limitless platform was the natural choice to showcase the advertising abilities of the Metaverse. The Internet of the early days was swamped with pop-ups. Web 2.0 and social media were built on the backs of personal data. Now Web 3.0 solves both of those issues. We are looking at advertising from an ‘experiential’ perspective, and we do not need to know the last four digits of a user’s social security number. One reason I love the Metaverse and decentralized worlds is that anonymity is valued. At the same time, there are more unique ways to deliver brand messaging to the right users at the right time in the Metaverse than any other industry I have ever seen, and TerraZero plans to bring that kind of experience to every one of our clients.”

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”) was founded by cryptocurrency and blockchain pioneer Dan Reitzik. TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers, while creating solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement within the Metaverse, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of Web 3.0. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact media@terrazero.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

