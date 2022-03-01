StormX Reveals All-Star Lineup for Its First Invitational Poker Tournament

Miami, FL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StormX, the leading Crypto Cashback provider, announces the player lineup for its first invite-only poker tournament with its newest partner, Las Vegas-based PokerGO®.



Watch Video on YouTube [Click The Link]

The tournament, which will be held at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas, on March 3, starting at 3 p.m. PT and live-streamed on PokerGO, YouTube, and Twitter, plays host to a star-studded lineup of celebrities, poker pros, investors, and crypto entrepreneurs, all battling for the chance to win a share of the $405,000 guaranteed prize pool.

"I absolutely cannot wait to compete in the StormX Invitational,” said Maria Ho, a professional poker player and commentator with more than $4,000,000 in live tournament earnings. “The event has all the ingredients to be one of the most fun and entertaining events of the year, especially for the global viewing audience. The synergies between the worlds of poker and crypto are undeniable, and it's great to see PokerGO and StormX further the collaboration of these two passionate communities."

Among the exclusive player roster are some serious crypto entrepreneurs, such as Richie Lai, co-founder and CIO of Bittrex, a global assets exchange platform, Gerard Hanshe, COO at Voyager, one of the fastest growing crypto trading apps, and Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin.

The impressive 81-person lineup also features big names from the poker world such as Tom Dwan, Phil Hellmuth and Maria Ho, sports stars such as Paul Pierce and Landon Cassill, and other celebrities and investors.

The event will be streamed live globally, allowing fans and communities to come together and watch the action on PokerGO, YouTube, and Twitter. Those looking to set a reminder for the event can do so via StormX’s website.

Join in the fun with StormX's “Road to Vegas” competition on Twitter and correctly guess the overall winner for your chance to win $500 paid directly into your StormX account.

About StormX

StormX offers Crypto Cashback through its easy-to-use app, and Chrome extension, along with its upcoming physical debit card. Allowing users to supercharge their existing everyday purchases, and receive crypto rewards when they shop at 1000’s of stores globally, making StormX one of the easiest ways to earn crypto. StormX thrives at the intersection of crypto and online shopping, aiming to help elevate crypto to its next level of mass adoption. Boasting over 4,000,000 downloads across Android and iOS, StormX has paid out over $5.5m in crypto to-date. Start earning crypto when you shop online, sign-up at https://www.stormx.io.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world’s largest poker content company delivering poker’s most premier live events around the world to consumers. The platform delivers more than 100 days of live poker on an annual basis, streaming PokerGO® owned and operated tournaments such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, and PokerGO Cup, along with select World Series of Poker final tables and more. PokerGO’s video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker, including “High Stakes Poker” and “High Stakes Duel.” PokerGO curates programming that spans from expert commentary on the game to tales of iconic moments in poker history to behind-the-scenes interviews with notable poker stars and more. For more information, please visit http://www.pokergo.com/.

Media contact:

Matthew Chuen

matthew@stormx.io

News Via KISS PR Press Release Distribution

Az@kisspr.com





