Digerati Technologies Recent Acquisition, NextLevel Internet, Awarded 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN ANTONIO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobeNewswire - Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that its newly acquired subsidiary, NextLevel Internet (“NextLevel”), has been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at NextLevel. This year, 97% of NextLevel’s employees said it is a great place to work–compared to the national average of 53%.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“NextLevel’s amazing corporate culture and employee engagement is one of the many reasons Digerati wanted to include NextLevel in its portfolio of companies,” said Arthur L. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Digerati. “With a shared vision and experienced leadership, we are excited about applying the cultural best-practices of NextLevel across our organization.”

“We are thrilled to again be recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified organization. We consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Derek Gietzen, President of NextLevel. “It is our people that create the culture, so we acknowledge that this is a result of their choices to value and care about the people that they work with.”

Patti Cuthill, Vice President of People & Culture at NextLevel added, “We truly value this award because it is the vote and voice of our people, and even more so for it being the third year in a row for this certification. It is a cause for celebration. We will continue to value employees and strive to build a great culture.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” commented Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that NextLevel is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employee’s report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.



Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications ( T3com.com ), Nexogy ( Nexogy.com ), SkyNet Telecom (Skynettelecom.net) and NextLevel Internet (nextlevelinternet.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Facebook: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Twitter: @DIGERATI_IR

LinkedIn: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Investors

The Eversull Group

Jack Eversull

jack@theeversullgroup.com

(972) 571-1624

ClearThink

Brian Loper

bloper@clearthink.capital

(347) 413-4234