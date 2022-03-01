CleanSpark Increases Salaries of Mining Operations Workers to Attract and Develop A-Players

LAS VEGAS, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced that it has increased the starting salary of all existing entry-level positions in its mining operations to $19 per hour. The hourly pay of the Company is now more than that of similar positions at the biggest e-commerce or cloud-computing companies in the United States.

As the Company focuses on its bitcoin mining operations, its commitment to society and governance remains as strong as ever. In addition to the most competitive employee benefits such as employer-paid health insurance and generous paid time off, the Company now provides all existing and future employees with salaries on par with the highest in the same and comparable industries.

“We want to attract the A-players with great pay and benefits,” says Matt Schultz, Chairman at CleanSpark. “Like the biggest tech giants, we want to be known for having strong talent that gets paid well.”

“Our mining operations compensation plan is designed to show our employees how much we value their efforts,” said Zurii Mershant-D'Ambra, Human Resources Manager at CleanSpark. “CleanSpark wants to set the precedence for mining tech salaries in the bitcoin mining industry.”

In September, CleanSpark announced a partnership with Georgia Power to invest in a $2 million power expansion to benefit power customers and community members living near its bitcoin mining facility in Norcross. The Company uses a mix of sustainable energy for its bitcoin mining operations including nuclear, hydroelectric, solar and wind. It also participates in Georgia’s Simple Solar program to boost it’s renewable energy commitments.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

