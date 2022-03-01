SUNPOWER CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against SunPower Corporation

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) ("SunPower" or the "Company") between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On January 20, 2022, SunPower announced that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors" and that the Company "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022" to replace the faulty connectors.

On this news, shares of SunPower's common stock fell $3.22, or nearly 17% in value, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022.



