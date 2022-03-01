Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. Announces Shareholder Letter & Plans for 2022

ANGOLA, IN, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC-PINK:SMEV)

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Over the past quarter while cleaning up the SMEV entity, we’ve analyzed all possible options to finalize a strong financial go-forward strategy for this company. As we have previously announced in the last PR, we plan to move forward in bolstering the balance sheet with turn key acquisitions & joint ventures. We have begun the process of a name change to better fit our direction, and plan to soon announce new key board members that we believe fit perfectly with our vision for this company.

When building this company, we plan to use Preferred Stock, not dilution to acquire, make deals, or seek funding. This will lock anyone we do business with into the same long-term vision each board member has for this company. Our first friends and family $500,000 dollar round, which will be raised at .02 will be circulated once our pitch deck is completed. From there we have strong beliefs that our stock price will have grown substantially from existing businesses such as Nitro Holdings LLC, Nitro Digital LLC, as well as Acquisitions & Partnerships we plan to announce over the next few quarters. This will allow us to keep moving funding rounds up as the price per share mirrors our balance sheet.

Over the years we have seen many companies take the toxic route of which we have no need or desire to rush into any of that kind of capital. Being shareholders ourselves, we will always make decisions with shareholders at mind first and also the future of this company. So far management has purchased over 17 million shares of common stock in the open market, and we will continue to add as we feel we are undervalued and believe in our aggressive growth strategy going forward.

Please allow us the proper time to complete the tasks above. In the meantime, we plan to have more regular updates going forward and hope shareholders are as excited as we are! Please make sure to follow the Twitter links below, we will also be making updates to the website’s Twitter as everything comes together to better paint our picture. Thank you for your continued support and patience.

Sincerely,

Management Team

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Nitro Holdings LLC, is an Aqua-Culture based company focused on Farming, Logistics with interest in expansion into Hydroponics & Aquaponics. We plan to have our own state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) with expansion to indoor grow out facilities. We are actively searching for JV partners as well as acquisitions in the Aquaculture space.

Nitro Digital LLC, A wholly owned subsidiary of Nitro Holdings LLC will focus on NFT, Crypto as well as possible JV’s in the BTC/NFT sector. Currently Nitro Digital is actively looking for NFT/crypto investments to carry on the balance sheet going forward.

