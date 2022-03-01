CareCloud Introduces Latest Technology Enhancements to Meet Growing Requirements of the Modern Healthcare Organization

SOMERSET, N.J., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCP and MTBCO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced recent major system enhancements to its technology portfolio, including the launch of business intelligence software to an increased addressable market and a data management engine. With these enhancements, the Company is positioned to stay on the leading edge of technology, while providing unmatched services to today’s high-growth medical practices.



“At CareCloud, we continuously strive to evolve our portfolio to maintain our competitive edge, as well as be among the first to launch innovative solutions that satisfy market needs,” said CareCloud Chief Technology Officer Adeel Sarwar. “By doing so, we are able to attract new clients who are in need of technologies that support today’s medical practice, better serve our existing client base, and grow our market share.”

With 81% of physicians planning to accelerate their introduction of new digital technologies, CareCloud focuses on delivering technology-enabled solutions that improve the client experience and provide healthcare organizations, large and small, with optimized tools they need to grow profitability. The technology enhancements and product launches include:

PrecisionBI , CareCloud’s business intelligence software for enterprise practices and hospitals, was re-engineered to be browser agnostic. PrecisionBI now runs on unified, cutting-edge, SaaS-based technology as a cloud solution.

CareCloud’s business intelligence software for enterprise practices and hospitals, was re-engineered to be browser agnostic. PrecisionBI now runs on unified, cutting-edge, SaaS-based technology as a cloud solution. t alkEHR, a CareCloud electronic health record solution for small and medium-sized practices, is now fully updated to the latest version of Angular and Microsoft .Net Core 3.0.

a CareCloud electronic health record solution for small and medium-sized practices, is now fully updated to the latest version of Angular and Microsoft .Net Core 3.0. CareCloud’s t alkPHR patient portal was updated to give patients a more intuitive user experience as well as increased control over their personal health information.

patient portal was updated to give patients a more intuitive user experience as well as increased control over their personal health information. CareCloud Live, CareCloud’s telehealth solution has been optimized to provide a more seamless connection between providers and their patients through features including multi-party conferencing and screen sharing between provider and patient.

CareCloud’s telehealth solution has been optimized to provide a more seamless connection between providers and their patients through features including multi-party conferencing and screen sharing between provider and patient. talkEHR, Charts and VertexDr are updated with the latest SureScripts standards certifications.

are updated with the latest SureScripts standards certifications. CareCloud Concierge and VertexDr platforms are integrated with CareCloud’s proprietary Rule Based Claim Scrubbing (RBS) engine that includes custom rules for eighty medical specialties. CareCloud’s integration of its proprietary RBS engine with these acquired platforms enables its clients to achieve an industry-leading first pass rate of up to 97%.

platforms are integrated with CareCloud’s proprietary Rule Based Claim Scrubbing (RBS) engine that includes custom rules for eighty medical specialties. CareCloud’s integration of its proprietary RBS engine with these acquired platforms enables its clients to achieve an industry-leading first pass rate of up to 97%. CareCloud Connecter was launched to give healthcare organizations access to ready-to-use integrations that improve data management and deployment speed, while offering better interface visibility and control.

was launched to give healthcare organizations access to ready-to-use integrations that improve data management and deployment speed, while offering better interface visibility and control. PrecisionBI Lite was launched and integrated with talkEHR to provide small and medium sized practices with rich business intelligence analytics.



“Our goal for 2022 is to identify and fill technology gaps while bolstering our market position as a comprehensive technology provider for healthcare practices of all sizes,” said, CareCloud CEO and President Hadi Chaudhry. “The modern healthcare practice is continuously evolving, and we are proud to provide technology and services that solve today’s clinical, financial and operational challenges.”

