Everest Discovery Sponsors NAMWOLF’s Driving Diversity & Leadership Annual Conference

PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announces the company is sponsoring NAMWOLF’s Driving Diversity & Leadership Conference taking place in San Antonio, Texas, March 5-8. Company executives, including president, CFO and owner Sue Pellegrino, will be in attendance to speak with attendees.



The DDLC is attended by law firm members and in-house counsel dedicated to the mission and vision of NAMWOLF, the National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. The event is designed to provide a platform for in-house counsel and law firm members to have interactive and inclusive sessions during the meeting as well as many networking opportunities.

“We are proud to be sponsors of NAMWOLF,” states Pellegrino. “As a woman and owner of a legal support company, it is important to me that we support those that represent and cater to diverse organizations. This conference offers great opportunities for law firm and in-house members to come together for education and networking. We look forward to being in attendance to not only support the organization but also to talk with the members in attendance.”

Everest Discovery will have a tabletop at the event where attendees can stop by and talk with executives in attendance.

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO27001 certified, a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise, a WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certified via the SBA and a GSA contractor.

