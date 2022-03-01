Johnny Rockets Now Serving Cereal for Limited Time with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ and Trix™ Shakes

Iconic Burger Chain Delivers Taste of Nostalgia to Menu with Cereal-Inspired Milkshakes

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets, the timeless, all-American burger brand, is shaking up its menu for a limited time with cereal-themed shakes that are sure to please fans who are accustomed to the brand’s over-the-top milkshake creations. Guests can get a taste of two of their childhood favorite cereals, the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Shake and Trix™ Shake, available at participating locations through May 30. Adding a crunch to the offering, on National Cereal Day, March 7, fans who are signed up for the Johnny Rockets E-club or follow the brand on social, will receive a code for $5 off any online order of two of the limited time, cereal-inspired shakes at participating locations, mixing and matching included.

For those looking for a blast of fruitiness, the all-new Trix™ Shake hits the spot with fruity bites hand-spun into a classic, vanilla shake topped with flavorful Trix™ cereal. For more crunch, guests can indulge in the all-new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake™ with Cinna-blasted squares hand-spun into a classic vanilla shake and topped with Cinnadust™.

“While the burgers at Johnny Rockets are often front and center, our delicious, hand-spun milkshakes are also a fan-favorite,” said Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “As a brand that embodies nostalgia it was only natural to bring two childhood favorite cereals into the mix for an unforgettable throwback shake experience for our guests.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rockets brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509