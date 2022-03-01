Travelex Insurance Makes Commitment to Sustainable Travel by Joining Tourism Cares

OMAHA, Neb., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelex Insurance Services is proud to be a part of the membership community of Tourism Cares, a USA-based non-profit dedicated to the long-term survival of the travel and tourism industry.



“Travelex is at a significant company milestone with twenty-five years in the industry and seeking meaningful ways to evolve as a leader in travel,” explains Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO of Travelex Insurance. “The rich history behind Tourism Cares aligns with our mission to be a globally recognized travel insurance provider with heart. We’re eager to work collectively with other travel organizations to create positive change on a large scale.”

The unique position of Tourism Cares connects travel and tourism across all sectors, allowing every person and organization to find their place in the sustainable tourism space. An industry that centers its strategies for growth around meaningful travel that creates opportunities, empowers communities, and protects our planet is ensuring the future of travel and tourism and generating the most positive global impacts.

“Tourism Cares has centered its mission in uniting the most prominent names and companies in the travel industry across all sectors, representing all segments and companies of every size,” said Greg Takehara, CEO of Tourism Cares. “Whether it's been helping in disaster relief efforts, mobilizing volunteers, or planning for our industry's future, when Tourism Cares calls, our membership has always responded. We are pleased our community continues to grow with incredibly committed companies.”

