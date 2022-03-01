United Way British Columbia receives $500,000 from Southern Railway of British Columbia and Washington Companies

Burnaby, B.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Way British Columbia received a $500,000 grant from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Southern Railway of British Columbia (SRY) and the Washington Companies. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is the charitable arm of the Washington Companies. The grant will help Fraser Valley residents affected by BC flooding to address ongoing food, trauma and mental health needs through the United for the Fraser Valley: Community Re-builder Initiative.

“We are deeply committed to the communities where SRY and Seaspan operate and where many of our employees live. The storms and floods in southern BC late last year have devastated the Fraser Valley region and left thousands of residents with the daunting task of rebuilding their homes, lives and businesses. This donation from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation will provide much needed additional support and services to help rebuild and unite affected communities. United Way British Columbia, as our trusted partner, is well positioned to coordinate these efforts,” said Kyle Washington, Executive Chairman of Seaspan.

The United for the Fraser Valley: Community Re-builder Initiative launches Local Love microgrants and Community Re-builders in prioritized communities including those of Indigenous peoples, farmers and migrant workers. Microgrants are available for residents to support local rebuilding efforts such as the transportation of food, household goods and essential items and community gatherings to reduce isolation and promote wellbeing. Community Re-builders will be Abbotsford and Chilliwack residents who connect those in need with support resources and services. Mental health assistance for the farming and agricultural community will also be funded.

“The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is proud to support the thousands of residents of the south coast of BC who have experienced extreme flooding. We hope that the availability of our financial resources administered through the United for the Fraser Valley Community Re-builder Initiative will help supply the necessary food, household goods and emergency supplies for affected residents,” said Mike Halligan, Executive Director of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

“I am incredibly grateful that SRY is part of the Washington Companies and that the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is able to make this donation to the United Way. I am proud to be part of a larger family that can offer help to rebuild lives and families in the Fraser Valley,” said Gerald Linden, President, Southern Railway of British Columbia.

“This extraordinary gift from The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, in conjunction with Southern Railway and the Washington Companies, allows us to help Fraser Valley communities and residents affected by last fall’s floods,” said Michael McKnight, President and CEO, United Way British Columbia. “Over the next year, these funds will help thousands of residents to recover and rebuild their lives through a variety of programs and vital supports.”

Fraser Valley community members who want to support rebuilding and recovery can apply for a Local Love microgrant at www.uwlm.ca/united-way-local-love-fund-application/. For more information on the communities we're working with, please visit: www.uwlm.ca/sumasprairie and www.uwlm.ca/yarrow.



About United Way British Columbia – working with communities in BC’s Interior, Lower Mainland and Central & Northern Vancouver Island

United Way supports healthy, caring and inclusive communities by strengthening vital connections that support people in need. Representing the six regions of Central and Northern Vancouver Island, East Kootenay, Lower Mainland, Southern Interior, Thompson Nicola Cariboo, and Trail and District, our organization serves a population of more than 4 million people, with a focus on kids and youth, seniors, poverty, mental health and food security.

www.uwbc.ca

About Southern Railway of British Columbia

Southern Railway of British Columbia (SRY) is a major transporter of freight in British Columbia. Based in New Westminster and Abbotsford, SRY safely delivers the best rail solutions to local businesses and customers throughout the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island, providing them with seamless rail connections to international and North American markets.

About The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is the major philanthropic organization for The Washington Companies and the Washington family. The Foundation strives to better the human condition by supporting programs and services that give people the tools to enhance the quality of their lives and to benefit society as a whole. Funding for the Foundation comes from personal contributions from the Washington family and annual contributions from The Washington Companies. The Foundation website is located at http://www.dpwfoundation.org.