Achilles Therapeutics Selects Netrality’s 401 North Broad for United States Headquarters

PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality announced today that Achilles Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ACHL], a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, has leased 7,243 SF of lab space at 401 North Broad.



Achilles Therapeutics is developing novel cancer immunotherapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers that are expressed on every cancer cell’s surface. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient and a proprietary bioinformatics platform to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient to enable the development of personalized cell therapies. The new lab space within 401 North Broad will support research and development for T cell therapy.

“Netrality is excited to welcome Achilles Therapeutics to Philadelphia’s hub for innovation, technology, and creativity,” said Gerald M. Marshall, President and CEO of Netrality Data Centers. “Achilles joins a flourishing ecosystem of life sciences, tech, and other cutting-edge companies reliant on mission-critical infrastructure within 401 North Broad. The expansive growth of Philadelphia’s life sciences market has been a game-changer for Netrality, as 401 North Broad exceeds the foundational elements needed for optimal lab space.”

“We are pleased to expand our global presence with our first United States facility in Philadelphia. 401 North Broad offers access to the growing cell therapy ecosystem and is well suited to meet the scope of our U.S. R&D needs,” said Dr. Iraj Ali, Chief Executive Officer at Achilles Therapeutics.

Achilles Therapeutics joins Biomeme and NeuExcell Therapeutics at 401 North Broad, which is quickly becoming a critical life sciences hub within the Philadelphia market. 401 North Broad features heavy floor loading, wide column spacing, high ceilings, backup power, secure loading docks, and robust network connectivity. The building spans 11 stories and 1.3 million square feet with amenities that include event spaces, conference rooms, modernized freight elevators, secure on-site parking, and a bike room with direct access to the bike lanes on 13th Street and Spring Garden Street.

“Following our recent signing with Biomeme, Achilles Therapeutics’ selection of 401 North Broad is another huge success for the building,” said Christian Dyer, First Vice President at CBRE. “Achilles’ decision to build their first United States lab and office space at 401 speaks volumes about the building’s infrastructure, fantastic North Broad location, and our commitment to life sciences.”

Philadelphia's life sciences market continues its growth as a nexus for medical and scientific innovation. According to CBRE’s Q4 2021 Life Sciences Report, life sciences firms in the region raised over $2.1 billion in VC and NIH funding in 2021, second only to 2019’s $2.2 billion. Netrality has leased over 50,000 SF of lab space in 2021 at 401 North Broad. A 5,000 SF spec lab will be delivered in Q1 2022, and an additional 50,000 SF of lab space is available within the building.

CBRE’s Christian Dyer represented Netrality and CBRE’s Matthew Knowles and Anthony Pell represented Achilles during negotiations. To learn more about leasing opportunities at 401 North Broad, visit 401northbroad.com .

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with unresectable locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, and powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality’s eighteen properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity across North America.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management, Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located, core network interconnection data centers that power latency-sensitive businesses, increase network resiliency, and ensure always-on access to mission-critical applications. For more information: www.netrality.com , LinkedIn , Twitter .