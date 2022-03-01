Intetics Has Been Selected for the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 List by IAOP for the 16th Time!

NAPLES, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing.



The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals recognized Intetics and included in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP for the 16th time! The list was announced and publicly released during the virtual event – OWS22.

The Global Outsourcing 100 list of the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors is released annually. Judging is based on a set of measurable standards as well as an evaluation by a panel of industry-recognized outsourcing leaders.

Intetics inclusion demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.

"To be included for the 16th time in the TOP 100 outsourcing companies by IAOP is a great honor and recognition for all the Intetics team, Thanks to IAOP for trusting us all these years. We will continue to support IT industry development, and TECH innovations in all regions of our presence by providing top-notch solutions to our customers," said Boris Kontsevoi, President and Ceo, Intetics Inc.

About IAOP

IAOP is a global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Whether you are new to collaborative business models like outsourcing or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to a growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing. Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 25+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5, and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at http://intetics.com.