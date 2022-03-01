EmployBridge Expands Executive Leadership Team

ATLANTA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmployBridge, a leading provider of technology-enabled, light industrial workforce solutions in the United States, today announced two significant additions to its executive leadership team, Chief Digital Officer Don Sloan and Chief Legal Officer Gearoid “Gary” Moore, to help advance the company’s technology and growth strategies. Additionally, Marshall “Skip” Wood has been appointed President of EmployBridge’s Commercial division.



“We’re thrilled that Don and Gary have joined our leadership team as we enter a new phase of accelerated growth that expands our services into key markets and further enables our clients to achieve their productivity and workforce goals,” EmployBridge CEO Billy Milam said. “Advancing our technology to enhance our operations and client services is equally vital, and Don’s significant staffing and IT leadership experience will guide and improve our technology strategy throughout our organization. Gary’s prior experience leading corporate transactions, integrations and building scalable systems will play an important role as we position EmployBridge for the future.”

Milam added: “Skip’s promotion to President of our Commercial division is the result of his exceptional leadership since taking on an interim role in 2021 after the former president, Paul Seymour, retired. Skip has proven instrumental in driving growth in our core business, enabling strategic partnerships and facilitating integration activities.”

Wood joined EmployBridge in May 2018 as VP, Finance, a role that was expanded to VP, Finance and Operations - CFO in 2020. EmployBridge’s commercial business, a workforce solutions provider to businesses across the supply chain, has seen organic and inorganic growth and doubled its footprint in the southern region with the November 2021 acquisition of Hire Dynamics, where Milam served as CEO.

Don Sloan, an industry veteran, joins EmployBridge from Goddard Systems, where he was Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, he held several IT leadership roles including CIO at Randstad USA and SVP & CIO at KFORCE, Inc. Sloan will lead all technology business-led innovation, product, mobile applications, and data systems including integrity and application.

Gary Moore, Chief Legal Officer, an experienced general counsel with significant operational experience, has held leadership roles at Constellis, LLC, as their Chief Legal Officer and APTARA, Inc., where Moore served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Moore will oversee all legal activities, corporate governance, contracts and procurement for EmployBridge.

EmployBridge continues to expand its capabilities to accelerate growth through services enhancement and mergers and acquisitions, scale its platform in key U.S. markets, and pursue profitable growth.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin, and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 450,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of 446 offices in 48 states. In 2021, EmployBridge provided more than 157 million work hours to 13,000 customers, generating more than $3.8 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 28,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. EmployBridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com.

