MJWL’s CGCX tokens start trading in India on 1st March in collaboration with PCEx

Houston, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a major player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development, is pleased to announce the offerings of CGCX Tokens today in the Indian Market through their strategic partner, PCEx.

CGCX token is a utility token created by CGCX to provide discounted trading fees, merchant solutions and enable access to the smart contract platform.

Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (CGCX) is the world’s 1st fully Insured Hybrid Assets Platform, with an average daily trading volume of $6.28 million. It is 100% owned by Majic Wheels Corp (MJWL). CGCX has offices in Singapore, Mauritius, UAE, USA and is headquartered in Labuan, Malaysia.

"Since we announced our expansion to India, we’ve been working tirelessly around the clock to launch CGCX tokens at over 250 offices with our strategic partner, PCEx in India. We are proud to say that our efforts should bear fruits, beginning 6pm IST.” - Sathyanandham Anguswami - CEO of CGCX and COO of Majic.

PCEx will oversee the entire operations of the trading and has announced that CGCX Tokens will be available in CGCX-USDT and CGCX-C2USD trading pairs and followed by CGCX-INR the following week.

“The day has finally come for us to trade CGCX tokens with our community members in our exchange, and this is a win-win partnership for all involved. I really hope we can keep most, if not all our 45,000 users happy” - Sandeep Phogat, CEO & Founder of PCEx.

“We are entering into a new era with this partnership and absolutely delighted with the overall undertakings.” – David Chong – CEO of MJWL.

About Majic Wheels Corp (“Majic”)

Majic Wheels Corp Inc., a Delaware holding corporation, has positioned itself as a major player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of multiple acquisitions. The Company's first acquisition is the cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency mining farm and custody services platform: Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (CGCX) followed by 26% equity stake of Bamboo Wellness Holdings Limited. Majic is also working on the closing of the acquisition of PCEX as previously announced.

Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "Majic”.

For more information about the Company, visit:

OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/Majic/overview

Website: https://majiccorp.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp

About Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (“CGCX”)

Founded in 2018, CGCX set out to offer highly sophisticated cryptocurrencies services catering for the larger blockchain community. CGCX has already established a crypto trading platform and custody solutions. In the latter, it is one of the first participants to offer insurance to some of its clients.

With the backing of a highly experienced team with deep expertise in Equity, Futures Market and Corporate finance, CGCX coupled its knowledge of the traditional markets with the fast-growing cryptocurrency market to develop innovative products that fulfill the needs of cryptocurrency users in select markets (Malaysia, India, Mauritius, UAE).

Developing various software solutions for the broad cryptocurrencies market, CGCX has established three different business lines (Crypto Exchange, Custody Services, Cryptocurrency Mining) that complement the needs of the cryptocurrency market.

Website: www.cgcx.io

About PCEX Member

PCEX Member is the first crypto broker in India that has introduced the B2B Franchise Model in the cryptocurrency market. Being registered as a trading member at PCEX (www.pcex.io), an Estonia based cryptocurrency exchange, the brand has succeeded in creating a network of 250+ franchises, 45,000+ clients, and 40+ satellite offices in different regions of India. By introducing this Franchise Model, PCEX Member became the first cryptocurrency platform that introduced the concept of the stock market in the cryptocurrency world and opened a gate of new business opportunities for those who wants to start their own successful brokerage business in the crypto universe from their own network of clients.

Website: www.pcexmember.in

About Panaesha Capital (“PCEX”)

PCEx is an Estonia based cryptocurrency exchange that brings a novel approach to the digital currency market. PCEX is the first exchange to introduce the B2B Franchise Model providing them an opportunity to start their own successful trading business by leveraging the benefits of PCEX’s high volume, liquidity, and crypto network.

Website: www.pcex.io

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

