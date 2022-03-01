Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces European Leadership & Product Launch Event in Prague

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® will host its Europe Regional Event in Prague on March 5 and 6, 2022.

The event, which will take place at the Wellness Hotel Step, will allow Kannaway® Brand Ambassadors to network with top Kannaway® Europe leaders, the Company's global executive team, and fellow business owners. The Company will also launch its first cannabidiol (CBD) product to include 1% THC, which can legally be sold throughout the Czech Republic. Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder will be in attendance to share company news, interact with brand ambassadors, and more.

“Europe has been a major growth area for Kannaway and these types of events are crucial to helping people understand the business opportunities of joining the Company and the value proposition of our products and company,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “These events also provide our Brand Ambassadors with new and innovative tools to increase their success and build stronger relationships with their customers.”

Kannaway® is the first direct selling company to offer hemp-based CBD wellness products across Europe. According to Market Data Forecast, the size of the European Cannabidiol Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 21.26% between 2021 to 2026 and be worth USD 8.96 billion by 2026 from USD 3.42 billion in 2021.

More information about the event and tickets can be found here. Learn more about Kannaway® online at https://www.kannaway.com/.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com