Firm Capital Corporation Announces Managing Director Appointment for Calgary Office

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Corporation (“Firm Capital”) is pleased to announce that heading up our Western Canada Mortgage & Realty Equity investments, from our Calgary office is Justin Wallin, Managing Director, Mortgage Investments, Western Canada.



Firm Capital will focus on Bridge Lending Program out of this office by providing Land, Construction, Stabilization Loans, Secondary Debt on Investment Properties, Mezzanine Equity Capital, JV Equity and DIP Financing to builders, developers, and investment property owners. Through various affiliated entities, Firm Capital has many years of experience in real estate lending and acquisitions in Western Canada.

Justin Wallin has many years of experience in the areas of real estate finance. Justin was most recently a Vice President, Commercial Real Estate at a financial institution in Alberta managing all aspects of a commercial mortgage portfolio across many real estate asset classes. Prior to this role, Justin worked in various other real estate finance roles. Justin is a commerce graduate of the University of Alberta.

Firm Capital’s Calgary office is located at 2750 – 3rd Avenue NE, Calgary, Alberta. The Western Canadian office will allow Firm Capital to accommodate its current and future clients’ needs in Western Canada in a more efficient matter.

