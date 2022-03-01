Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Celebrates Unprecedented Growth in 2021

ATLANTA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , the industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, today announced a new milestone in its growth as one of the leading national franchises. In 2021, the company added 11 new locations, the three most recent being franchises in Fayetteville, AR, Olympia, WA and Mansfield, OH. These new additions mark the largest growth for the franchise since 2019.



“The wildlife removal industry is growing at an incredible rate. As long as urban and suburban centers expand, there will be human-wildlife conflicts in virtually any market,” says Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Our business model provides the support and resources for entrepreneurs to succeed. As the Nation’s leading Wildlife control firm, we have a 35-year successful track record to prove it.”

The Fayetteville location opened on December 1st, 2021 and is run by Matthew Mitcham. The Olympia location opened on November 1st, 2021 and is run by Josh Anderson, while the Mansfield location opened on September 5th, 2021 and is run by Laucke Hooper. With each new location added to the Critter Control family, hands-on training and support is provided to ensure the success of each new franchise owner. Training occurs at the Critter Control headquarters in Atlanta, with simulated environments to prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. It’s Critter Control’s continued attention to safety, ongoing education and training that allows franchise owners to operate confidently and successfully.

In addition to the growth in 2021, the company was also the recipient of the Hall of Fame Satisfaction Award of 2022 from Franchise Business Review and was named as a Top Brand by Franchise Journal in 2021.

Critter Control is one of the Top Home-Based Franchise and ranks on Entrepreneur Top 500 Franchises . Not only does a Critter Control Franchise allow entrepreneurs the flexibility to work from home, set their own schedule but also the marketing and training to be successful. Critter Control is the ideal franchise for someone who wants to build a home-based business, enjoys the outdoors, or invests in a high ROI franchise.

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at crittercontrol.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit critterfranchise.com

Media Contact

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

(518) 669 6818

Kathleen Liles

Managing Director, Marketing

(770) 257-0289