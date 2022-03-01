Innofactor implements a Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution to a Swedish bank

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 1, 2022, at 16:15 Finnish time
Innofactor and a Swedish bank have signed an agreement concerning the configuration, development, and support services of a Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution.
Innofactor assesses the value of the agreement (excluding VAT) to be approximately EUR 800,000. The agreement is valid until further notice.
Espoo, March 1, 2022
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
