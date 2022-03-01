Innofactor implements a Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution to a Swedish bank

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 1, 2022, at 16:15 Finnish time

Innofactor and a Swedish bank have signed an agreement concerning the configuration, development, and support services of a Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution.

Innofactor assesses the value of the agreement (excluding VAT) to be approximately EUR 800,000. The agreement is valid until further notice.

Espoo, March 1, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has approximately 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles