Surna Cultivation Technologies Wins its First Complete Design Services Contract

Contract is for combined architectural design and MEP engineering services (mechanical, electrical and plumbing)

Louisville, Colorado, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, was awarded a contract for architectural design and MEP engineering services for a 15,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Michigan.

Under the contract, Surna will deliver architectural and engineering services for a plan set suitable for permitting, bidding by installing contractors, and inclusive of all required construction details for tender and installation.

“By bringing architecture and engineering under one roof we can ensure a seamless coordination between these two core components of the design process. This means fewer design conflicts, fewer revisions, a more efficient construction process and ultimately a faster time to market,” said Jon Kozlowski, Surna’s Vice President of Sales. “Our objective is to provide the CEA producer with the core elements of a reliable, efficient cultivation and processing operation within a practical budget. This helps our clients have the lowest operational costs possible to stay competitive as the market ebbs and flows, while maximizing workflow efficiencies and revenues associated with production.”

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

