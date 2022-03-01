Leimberg Information Services, Inc (LISI) Introduces the Leimberg Institute

PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leimberg Information Services, Inc. (LISI) announced today that it officially launched the Leimberg Institute, an exciting eLearning platform that offers Master Classes as well as two new Designation Programs, the Certified Business & Estate Specialist (CBEx) and the Certified Business Exit Planner (CBExP).

The Institute's Master Class Certification Program is designed to help take some of the stress off attorneys, CPAs and other financial services professionals who find it increasingly difficult to stay on the cutting edge. It's designed to help the solo practitioner or a multi-member department learn about the latest developments and planning techniques that clients expect them to master. The Institute allows students to choose from 300 advanced planning topics and learn online, anytime, anywhere, and at their own pace. Each class features video lessons and curated reading assignments that will get them quickly up to speed on the topics of their choice. Learners receive a Master Class Certificate upon successful completion of the course requirements.

The Institute also offers professionals in the financial services space the opportunity to earn two Designations, the Certified Business & Estate Specialist (CBEx) and the Certified Business Exit Planner (CBExP).

The 10-course Certified Business & Estate Specialist designation program takes learners through a comprehensive learning path focused on cutting-edge topics, including: estate and income tax planning, charitable planning, employee benefits planning, investment planning, as well as life insurance and risk management planning. Learners receive the industry-leading CBEx designation upon successful completion of the program requirements.

The Institute's 7-course Certified Business Exit Planner program focuses on leading-edge exit planning techniques. Learners will receive the industry-leading CBEx designation upon successful completion of the program requirements. Soon to be introduced is the Institute's Certified Business Valuation Specialist (CBValx) designation.

Leimberg Information Services co-owners Dave Caruso and Joel Suen added that: "We believe our new offerings will be attractive to a wide range of firms, whether it's the solo practitioner trying to stay cutting edge or large law firms, banks, CPA firms, insurance companies, wire houses looking to train their associates on the most current planning techniques leveraging an exciting eLearning platform." Questions about the Institute should be directed to James Magner, Jr., Education Counselor: 571-926-2500.

