Celebrate Women in the Arts during Women’s History Month in The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s History Month is an annual celebration honoring the significant contributions that women have made throughout time. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share a lineup of activities and events in The Palm Beaches that showcase women in the arts. Through immersive experiences and inspirational programming displaying women empowerment, Florida’s Cultural Capital® continues its commitment as a destination dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion this month and always.
Below is a selection of programming and exhibitions in The Palm Beaches for visitors to enjoy during Women’s History Month. For more information about these events, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.
- The Four Arts Society (Palm Beach): Art historian Lacy Davisson will discuss Lady Diana Cooper, “The Most Beloved Woman in England” and her circle of English aristocrats. This discussion panel will run March 7-21. Find more information here.
- Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Join Mary Veal on the Lighthouse Deck at sunset every Monday in March for a serene session of yoga. This class is for all levels, and has a $10 registration fee. Learn more here.
- Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach): On March 7, Maria João Pires, one of the most revered pianists of Beethoven and Mozart, will join the Symphony to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, performed initially by the composer as the first work written for the latest piano technology of the time. Tickets start at $25. Find more information here.
- Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): Join instructor Chieko Mihori each Wednesday in March to learn the traditional Japanese art of flower arranging called Ikebana. Classes are $80 per person, and registration and more information can be found here.
- Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): Kick off “Women’s Weekend” on Thursday, March 17 with a special bike tour that showcases women street artists and public works of art around downtown West Palm Beach. Departing at the Norton Museum of Art, Juan Orellana from UpCycle will lead the tour that will conclude at a nearby brewery. Online registration is required. Find more information here.
- The Square (West Palm Beach): Ballet Florida will perform live on March 26 in a new site-specific woman-centered duet set to music by composer Jessie Montgomery. The piece will travel down Rosemary Avenue with the sunset as a backdrop. Find more details here.
- The Symphonia (Boca Raton): South Florida’s premier orchestra will feature two leading ladies of classical music in its third concert of the season, ‘Music in Boom’ on Sunday, March 27. Laura Jackson will conduct and Marika Bouranki will be the piano soloist for the concert at the Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School. Tickets start at $50 per person. More information can be found here.
