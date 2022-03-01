Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

| Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Copenhagen K, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 5 2022

 Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





1 March 2022

Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

The employees in Danske Bank have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S.

The following were elected for the next four years:

  • Kirsten Ebbe Brich
  • Bente Bang
  • Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen
  • Aleksandras Cicasovas

Also, Kirsten Lund, Dorte Annette Bielefeldt, Thorbjørn Lundholm Dahl and Henrik Kjølby were elected as alternates for the employee-elected board members.

The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on 17 March 2022.


Danske Bank


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank company announcement no 5 2022

Contact Data