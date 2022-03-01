English Danish

Company announcement no. 5 2022



1 March 2022

Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

The employees in Danske Bank have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S.

The following were elected for the next four years:

Kirsten Ebbe Brich

Bente Bang

Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen

Aleksandras Cicasovas

Also, Kirsten Lund, Dorte Annette Bielefeldt, Thorbjørn Lundholm Dahl and Henrik Kjølby were elected as alternates for the employee-elected board members.

The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on 17 March 2022.



