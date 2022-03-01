|Company announcement no. 5 2022
|Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
1 March 2022
Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S
The employees in Danske Bank have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S.
The following were elected for the next four years:
- Kirsten Ebbe Brich
- Bente Bang
- Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen
- Aleksandras Cicasovas
Also, Kirsten Lund, Dorte Annette Bielefeldt, Thorbjørn Lundholm Dahl and Henrik Kjølby were elected as alternates for the employee-elected board members.
The new employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on 17 March 2022.
Danske Bank
Attachment