SVN® Expands Presence in Rio Grande Valley, TX With the Addition of SVN | Kingside Realty

Boston, MA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Kingside Realty, headquartered in Weslaco, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley region.

Managing Director Zachary Sunderland, a 27-year old commercial real estate broker specializing in multifamily sales and management, established Kingside Realty in 2019. Sunderland brings over five years of multifamily real estate experience to his firm, most recently in commercial sales and management. Mr. Sunderland joins the SVN community as a “one-man shop” with immediate and aggressive growth plans.

“I was introduced to SVN at the exact right time in my career trajectory,” said Sunderland. “This alignment will enhance [Kingside Realty’s] access to unparalleled tools, support, wisdom, and exposure to grow and expand, all of which will allow us to better serve our clients. I’m looking forward to becoming part of the exciting future of commercial real estate.”

SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo stated, “As the SVN brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Kingside Realty has long been an impactful leader in the Weslaco area and is a strong addition to this organization. We look forward to growing the SVN presence in Weslaco and beyond.”

About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

LinkedIn: SVN® International Corp.

Instagram: @svninternationalcorp

Twitter: @SVNic

Facebook: @SVNIC

Attachment