Unravel Data Unveils Most Advanced AI-Powered DataOps Observability Platform with Launch of its 2022 Winter Release

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unravel Data , the only data operations platform providing full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations to drive more reliable performance in modern data applications, today announced the general availability of its 2022 Winter Release of the Unravel Platform. With this new release, users of Unravel will be able to leverage AI-driven enhancements that reduce the complexity of their data pipelines, control cloud utilization costs for data applications, and realize faster time-to-value for data cloud migrations. More than 20 Fortune 100 brands, including two of the top five global pharmaceutical companies and three of the top 10 financial companies in the world, rely on Unravel to simplify the complexities of their modern data operations.



“Every company is a data company. However, the complexity of the modern data stack requires a completely new and intentional approach - one that can move at the speed and scale that today’s real-time enterprise demands,” said Kunal Agarwal, founder and CEO of Unravel Data. “With this latest release, Unravel enables organizations to accelerate their cloud data migration initiatives with unmatched performance and reliability. The insights delivered by the Unravel platform also enable our customers to gain a more complete understanding of their cloud costs, delivering on our promise to radically simplify data operations.”

Traditional observability platforms were not designed to meet the advanced requirements and complexity of modern data stacks. According to a recent 451 Research report, the lack of observability into cloud data costs means enterprises are leaving an estimated “$24 billion in cost savings on the table ” and that with improved cost governance and observability capabilities, they could potentially realize “massive savings of 62% by mixing and matching cloud services across environments.”

Users of the Winter Edition of the Unravel Platform will realize some of the following key benefits:

Improved Cost Optimization and Utilization for Databricks: With Unravel’s new ‘Cost 360 for Modern Data Stack’ module, customers can achieve a unified view of their data cloud utilization costs and drive greater predictability into their budgeting process. The new Winter Release supports full cost observability, budgeting, forecasting and optimization on Databricks with plans to roll out improved cost optimization support for other cloud platforms in future editions.

With Unravel’s new ‘Cost 360 for Modern Data Stack’ module, customers can achieve a unified view of their data cloud utilization costs and drive greater predictability into their budgeting process. The new Winter Release supports full cost observability, budgeting, forecasting and optimization on Databricks with plans to roll out improved cost optimization support for other cloud platforms in future editions. Deep Observability for Google Cloud: Unravel users can now gain unprecedented visibility into their Google Cloud Dataproc and Google Cloud BigQuery environments, enabling them to visualize cluster resources, jobs and stages in Dataproc and improve the performance and troubleshooting of their BigQuery applications and infrastructure.

Unravel users can now gain unprecedented visibility into their Google Cloud Dataproc and Google Cloud BigQuery environments, enabling them to visualize cluster resources, jobs and stages in Dataproc and improve the performance and troubleshooting of their BigQuery applications and infrastructure. Broader Coverage of Modern Data Stacks: The latest edition features integrated support for Databricks Delta Lake and Amazon EMR to support cluster cost optimization and chargebacks, as well as support for GCP Dataproc and BigQuery managed Spark and Hadoop instances.

The latest edition features integrated support for Databricks Delta Lake and Amazon EMR to support cluster cost optimization and chargebacks, as well as support for GCP Dataproc and BigQuery managed Spark and Hadoop instances. Simplified Cloud Data Migrations: Unravel helps IT leaders assess and mitigate the various risk factors inherent in complex cloud data migrations by providing data teams with unprecedented visibility across their entire data stack. Intelligence gathered from Unravel also helps decision makers rationalize their costs, work efforts, dependencies, and which data workloads should be prioritized for the migration.

Modern data teams are invited to sign up for a free 14 day trial of the Unravel Platform at: https://www.unraveldata.com/saas-free-trial/

About Unravel Data

Unravel radically simplifies the way businesses understand and optimize the performance of their modern data applications – and the complex data pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire data stack, Unravel’s data operations platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to offer actionable recommendations and automation for tuning, troubleshooting, and improving data pipeline performance – both today and tomorrow. By operationalizing how you do data, Unravel’s solutions support modern big data driven organizations , including Kaiser Permanente, Adobe and Deutsche Bank. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is backed by Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Point72 Ventures, Harmony Partners, Data Elite Ventures, and Jyoti Bansal. To learn more, visit unraveldata.com .

