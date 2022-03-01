Aquila expands across lending vertical with acquisition of Tekambi

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquila today announced the acquisition of Lead Envy, LLC (“Tekambi”), a fintech provider offering underwriting and decisioning software solutions in the consumer lending industry.



Established in 2018, Tekambi is a customer-focused online lead management system for alternative credit lenders. With reliability and flexibility at its core, Tekambi is a robust plug-and-play solution that changes the way lenders manage their marketing campaigns and lead filtering process.

“We are pleased to welcome Tekambi into the Aquila family,” said Daniel Lee, CEO of Aquila. “Aquila is committed to the alternative lending industry and Tekambi will be an integral addition to our group of companies.”

Lee added, “Raphael Ocampo, CEO of Tekambi and his team have a proven history of rapid growth. Tekambi is a special time-tested business and Aquila is honored to co-build alongside management through operational support and capital.”

“Our clients stand to benefit from the infrastructure of a larger, well-established software organization while also providing career growth opportunities for our talented employees,” stated Raphael Ocampo, CEO of Tekambi. “We look forward to advancing and serving the lending industry together with Aquila’s expertise.”

Tekambi will continue to support its customers and partners as an autonomous business unit of Aquila.

About Tekambi

Tekambi is a credit risk underwriting solution that enables lending portfolios the power to control any aspect of the lead purchasing process. Founded by a team of experienced technical leaders, its underwriting and decisioning modules simplify lead management for the lending industry. For more information: www.tekambi.com

About Aquila

Aquila backs category leaders across software. With global institutional reach throughout media, finance, government, real estate and education, Aquila exists to help software operators build lasting companies through permanent capital. Aquila is a division within Vela Software, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. For more information: www.aquilasw.com

Contact:

Richard Hyun

Vice President, Corporate Development

rhyun@aquilasw.com