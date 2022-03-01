Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 1.3.2022 AT 17:00 EET
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20220301103438_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 504 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 658 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(5): Volume: 737 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(6): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(7): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(8): Volume: 316 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(9): Volume: 441 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(10): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(11): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(12): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(13): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(14): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(15): Volume: 80 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(16): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(17): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(19): Volume: 80 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(20): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(21): Volume: 557 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(22): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(23): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(24): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(25): Volume: 351 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(26): Volume: 433 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(27): Volume: 327 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(28): Volume: 433 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(29): Volume: 230 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(29): Volume: 9,863 Volume weighted average price: 4.4 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.57 EUR
(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.57 EUR
(4): Volume: 3,457 Unit price: 4.57 EUR
(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 4.57 EUR
(6): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 27 Unit price: 4.58 EUR
(9): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 3,988 Volume weighted average price: 4.56719 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.6 EUR
(2): Volume: 358 Unit price: 4.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.57 EUR
(4): Volume: 927 Unit price: 4.68 EUR
(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.67 EUR
(6): Volume: 273 Unit price: 4.67 EUR
(7): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 1,994 Volume weighted average price: 4.6593 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki