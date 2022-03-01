Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

Littoinen, FINLAND

TELESTE CORPORATION                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS         1.3.2022  AT 17:00 EET


Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tianta Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Korpimies, Vesa

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20220301103438_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 504 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 658 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 737 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(7): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 316 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(9): Volume: 441 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(10): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(11): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(12): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(13): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(14): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(15): Volume: 80 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(16): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(17): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(19): Volume: 80 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(20): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(21): Volume: 557 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(22): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(23): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(24): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(25): Volume: 351 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(26): Volume: 433 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(27): Volume: 327 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(28): Volume: 433 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(29): Volume: 230 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(29): Volume: 9,863 Volume weighted average price: 4.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.57 EUR

(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.57 EUR

(4): Volume: 3,457 Unit price: 4.57 EUR

(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 4.57 EUR

(6): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.56 EUR

(7): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.56 EUR

(8): Volume: 27 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

(9): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 3,988 Volume weighted average price: 4.56719 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-02-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(2): Volume: 358 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.57 EUR

(4): Volume: 927 Unit price: 4.68 EUR

(5): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.67 EUR

(6): Volume: 273 Unit price: 4.67 EUR

(7): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 1,994 Volume weighted average price: 4.6593 EUR


TELESTE CORPORATION

