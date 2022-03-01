Nabati Foods Provides Operations Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. ( CSE: MEAL ) ( FSE:7UW ) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers, is providing the following operations update:



Nabati Plant Eggz™, its proprietary, plant-based liquid egg alternative, are now available at select Costco locations in Ontario and Quebec.

Executed a national distribution agreement in Canada, partnering with Sysco to better serve foodservice establishments.

“We are excited to introduce more people to our products and to be working closely with such respected grocery brands and distributors,” said Ahmad Yehya, COO. “We are ready and able to scale to meet the growing demand for our products,” said Michael Aucoin, Interim CEO.

As previously announced, Nabati had reached certain milestones/achievements:

On January 10, 2022, announced that Nabati’s Chick'n Burger named the best plant-based burger by Eat This, Not That!'s fifth annual Food Awards.

On February 14, 2022, announced that Nabati has attained Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards (“BRCGS”) certification for meeting the Global Standard for Food Safety at its Edmonton manufacturing facility. The certification recognizes that Nabati Foods meets the highest level of food safety standards and is a safe global supplier of plant-based products.

Additionally, over the past year, Nabati had signed several new contracts to expand distribution of its products globally including:

COB’s Bread Bakery utilizing Nabati Cheeze™ as a key ingredient in COBS Bread’s plant-based Mini Pizzas.

Nabati Cheeze™ is available at Mucho Burrito locations across Canada.

Walmart.com has listed Nabati Dessertz™ dairy-free cheesecakes and Nabati Plant Eggz™ for sale throughout the United States.

Nabati Plant Eggz™, are available at all Whole Foods locations throughout British Columbia and Ontario.

Nabati Plant Eggz™ are available at 231 Sobeys and IGA grocery stores across Quebec.

Nabati Cheeze™ shreds, both cheddar and mozzarella style, are available at Pete’s Fresh Market stores. Pete’s Fresh Market has been an established grocery chain in the Chicago area for over 50 years and stocks a wide range of gluten free and organic products.

Nabati Plant Eggz™ are now for sale in 28 Metro grocery locations in Quebec. Metro is the third largest grocery retailer in Canada.

Nabati Plant Eggz™ and Nabati Cheeze™ are now for sale in 189 The Grocery Outlet locations across California.

Vejii has listed Nabati Dessertz™ dairy-free cheesecakes and plant-based meats for sale in Canada and has listed its entire product line in the U.S. including its plant-based Nabati Cheeze™ and Nabati Plant Eggz™.

Leading eCommerce retailer Plant X is now carrying Nabati Plant Eggz™ and Nabati Cheeze™ shreds on its platform.

Nabati Plant Eggz™ are available in all Quality Foods locations across British Columbia.

Nanum Foods, a distributor based in South Korea has signed on to distribute Nabati Plant Eggz™ and Nabati Dessertz™ dairy-free cheesecakes under the brand ITABAN in Vietnam and South Korea.

GTFO It's Vegan, a leading eCommerce retailer has listed Nabati Cheeze™ shreds, Nabati Plant Eggz™, and Nabati Foods' plant-based Chick'n and F'sh Burgers on its platform.

KeHE, a major natural organic grocery distributor, distributes Nabati Cheese™, plant-based meats and Nabati Dessertz™ dairy-free cheesecakes to 433 stores in the United States.

Satau-Tazé, a trusted supplier to health food and grocery stores distributes Nabati Plant Eggz™ in Québec.



All Nabati Foods products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Find Nabati Foods products at a location near you here: https://www.nabati.ca/a/store-locator

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Michael Aucoin

Interim CEO

For investor or media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Greg Foofat

Director, Investor Relations

Email: ir@nabatifoods.com

Telephone: 780-800-6624

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn

