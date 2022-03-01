FAIR Canada builds on its legacy and launches a new investor-centric website

English French

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAIR Canada introduced a new look designed to enhance its investor engagement and provide resources to empower investors in knowing their rights. The new and improved website strengthens the organization’s ongoing channels for advocacy and its reputation for advancing the interests of retail investors and financial consumers.



“I’m pleased to be reinvigorating FAIR Canada’s brand as we continue to build on our impressive legacy of investor advocacy since 2008,” said Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director, FAIR Canada. “With this new website, FAIR Canada is responding to the needs of retail investors by providing resources to help them understand their rights and practical tools to help them in their journey as investors.”

FAIR Canada is the only national, non-profit, independent investor advocate in Canada. Given the surge in retail investing and direct access to complex investment products through new trading platforms, FAIR Canada believes that the existence of an investor advocate is more important than ever.

“We’re always looking out for investors and urging governments, regulators and the industry to prioritize treating investors fairly, especially as a greater number of retail investors are actively engaged in trading,” says Mr. Bureaud. “Our efforts include raising awareness about the risks of crypto-assets, championing a more effective, independent complaint-handling system with decision-making authority, finding better ways to protect vulnerable investors, and advocating for regulatory changes that deliver a fair system.”

As part of FAIR Canada’s relaunch, investors are prominently featured at the heart of its work. The website optimizes the user experience with streamlined navigation that enables investors to quickly find the information, tools, and resources they need. Highlights of some features include: investing basics, know your rights, expert policy insights, and relevant news from a monthly newsletter.

Visitors can now see FAIR Canada’s refreshed look on its website and social media platforms.

About FAIR Canada

FAIR Canada champions the rights of individual investors in Canada through advocacy, education, and regulatory advancements. We are the trusted, independent voice on significant issues that impact individual investors. As Canada’s only non-profit, investor-focused organization, we provide informed, objective comment on regulatory issues that impact investor fairness and protection. Learn more about investor rights at FAIRCanada.ca and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information contact:

Jean-Paul Bureaud

Executive Director, FAIR Canada

jp.bureaud@faircanada.ca

Andrea David

Communications Specialist, FAIR Canada

andrea.david@faircanada.ca