Texas-Based Consulting Firms Join Forces to Accelerate IT Transformation

HOUSTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trenegy Incorporated and Parsolvo LLC are pleased to announce the formation of Tresolvo LLC, a joint venture combining Trenegy's strong strategic management consulting skills with Parsolvo's deep technical expertise to help large organizations accelerate digital transformation.

Tresolvo will give large, fast-growing, and public-sector organizations access to world-class resources with a proven plan for on-time, on-budget delivery of results. Leveraging both companies' legacies and strengths, the Tresolvo team will deliver advisory, consulting, and complex system integrations to support infrastructure, risk management, strategy, service management, transactions, and audit preparation needs.

"Combining Parsolvo's extensive technical, security, and compliance network with Trenegy's Big Four consulting heritage will enable us to scale and solve an organization's most complex technology challenges. We have been partnering with Parsolvo for the past three years and it just made sense to provide our clients with a one-stop shop for managing and implementing technology solutions," said Peter Purcell of Trenegy. "Together, we take an organization's most urgent challenge and get to work on solutions immediately."

Both companies have a strong track record of simplifying complex problems and delivering significant value across a variety of industries. "Our ability to deliver big consulting capabilities with the expertise and immediacy of a strike team approach seems to resonate with enterprise and government customers alike. We have a long history of partnering to help customers achieve their IT/OT digital and business objectives, so formalizing Tresolvo capabilities is a natural evolution," said Joseph Janecka of Parsolvo.

About Trenegy

Trenegy's founders are former Big Four Partners who discovered a better way to help organizations get the expertise they need to solve complex problems. Trenegy breaks the traditional consulting mold by offering immediate and measurable value to many global companies.

About Parsolvo

Parsolvo's team of CIOs, architects, and engineers represent deep industry expertise covering modern IT and security across several key verticals, including private equity, financial and legal services, energy, healthcare, and federal, state, and local government agencies.

For more information about Tresolvo, visit tresolvo.com.

