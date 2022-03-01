MARCH 28-30: SBA Announces 2022 Women’s Business Summit

Washington, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will hold its 2022 Women’s Business Summit on March 28-30, 2022. The summit will consist of virtual panels, “Ask an Expert” workshops, and fireside chats to help women-owned small businesses build, scale, and grow. In-person salon/listening sessions will also be held by local and regional hosts. The event will be held in co-sponsorship with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center .

Additional speakers and schedule details will be announced at a later date.

Media are invited to join events but must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. EST, Friday, March 25, at Press_Office@sba.gov .

WHAT:

SBA 2022 Women’s Business Summit

WHEN:

March 28-30, 2022

WHO:

Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, Office of Women’s Business Ownership, U.S. Small Business Administration

TBD, Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

Other speakers and notable business leaders TBA

WHY:

In honor of Women's History Month, SBA is hosting its 2022 Women's Business Summit which will consist of virtual panels, “Ask an Expert” workshops, and fireside chats to help women-owned small businesses build, scale, and grow. In-person salon/listening sessions will also be hosted by local and regional hosts.

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-women-business-summit-registration-253276836837

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP at Press_Office@sba.gov with the reporter’s name and press outlet by 5:00 p.m. EST, Friday, March 25. Additionally, media interested in one-on-one interviews should submit requests in advance.

About the Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO)

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.

To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women . To find other Women’s Business Center locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance .

About the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is a non-profit that is building a better path for entrepreneurs worldwide. Established in 2014 with support from the Nasdaq Educational Foundation, the Center serves entrepreneurs from around the world through events, education, and mentorship. To learn more, visit https://thecenter.nasdaq.org/ .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.