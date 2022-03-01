Podium by GoodMorning.com wins Canada’s Product of the Year™ 2022 in the Bed Frame Category

Edmonton, Alberta, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern adjustable bed frames have come a long way since the days of late-night infomercials and hospital beds. Decked out with upscale features, including customizable support settings and built-in massagers, Podium by GoodMorning.com is quickly staking its claim as a must-have item in bedrooms across North America, helping sleepers reach new levels of comfort and relaxation.

Maintaining their promise of providing exceptional sleep products at astonishingly low prices, GoodMorning.com has become an outlier in the adjustable bed space, offering shoppers a top-of-the-line product at a truly unbeatable value (starting at just C$749) — to the celebration of sleepers across Canada. Podium’s desirable features, great price, and rave customer reviews helped make Podium Canada’s 2022 Product of the Year™ in the Bed Frame category.

“We had looked around and almost purchased an adjustable bed 3x the price,” said Podium customer Joanne S., “so glad we found Podium. The setup was as expected … clear instruction(s), the movement is smooth, and the quick zero-gravity and flat settings are convenient and necessary."

Podium has independent head and foot controls that allow users to lift and lower the bed into their ideal position for sleep and relaxation. Other features include the Zero-G pressure relief preset, whisper-quiet motor for gentle transitions, remote-activated safety lock, and three full-body massage modes.

Podium earned Product of the Year™( based on the results of an extensive consumer survey on product innovation performed by Kantar — a global leader in consumer research — and polled 4,000 Canadian shoppers. This is the second year in a row that GoodMorning.com has won the prestigious Product of the Year™ award. In 2021, Douglas by GoodMorning.com was voted Product of the Year™ in the bed-in-a-box category.

The award-winning adjustable bed is available at PodiumBed.ca, GoodMorning.com, and BonMatin.com.

About GoodMorning.com:

GoodMorning.com is Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer and was one of the first online bed-in-a-box companies in the world. Offering seven mattress brands — including Douglas, Logan & Cove, Brunswick, Recore, Juno and Apollo — GoodMorning.com designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a poor in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world's first risk-free home sleep trial and set up a continent-wide network of charities to ensure returned mattresses don’t go to waste. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard around the world. Using the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress — but for substantially less — over 225,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold to Canadians nationwide. And that number grows daily.

For more information, visit PodiumBed.ca and GoodMorning.com, or on social media:

Facebook facebook.com/goodmorning

Instagram @goodmorning

Twitter @goodmorning





About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the most significant consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 4,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.