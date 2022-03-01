English French

Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 1, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 21 TO 25 FEBRUARY 2022 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 14 December 2021.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date



LEI



ISIN



Volume Weighted average purchase price (euros)



Market



(number of shares) 21/02/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 40,000 78,2789 XPAR 21/02/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 10,000 77,6562 CEUX 22/02/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 40,000 78,0628 XPAR 23/02/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 20,000 79,1617 XPAR 24/02/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 35,000 75,0785 XPAR 24/02/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 10,000 74,9741 CEUX 25/02/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 15,000 75,2636 XPAR



Total 170,000

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html).

