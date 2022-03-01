Rev Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , an AI-powered martech solution for B2B sales and marketing teams, has been named the Gold Stevie® Award Winner in the Sales Enablement Solution category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

Rev's Software Development Platform secured the Gold for its use of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the sales and marketing processes that occur above the revenue funnel. The company’s unique approach helps customers find more relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth, among other benefits. Customers using Rev’s Software Development Platform today include Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Splunk, and Zendesk, among others.

A Stevie Awards official judge remarked, “Rev launched a Sales Development Platform that uses AI to fill the top of funnel pipeline opportunities. The tool creates a unique mathematical model of an ideal customer, therefore, resulting in time saved when focusing on outbound marketing and sales efforts. It's very impressive that it cuts prospecting time in half while also increasing conversion rates.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry, and from across 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

“I’m proud of Rev’s continued innovation in developing an exceptional product that helps B2B companies improve one of the hardest parts of all B2B sales and marketing, which is knowing who to target next,” said Jonathan Spier, CEO of Rev. “Winning the Gold Stevie Award for our Sales Development Platform is a testament to our incredibly talented team and the groundbreaking AI and cloud solution they have built.”

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev’s Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline, and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world’s best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai .

