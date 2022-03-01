Lawmatics Unveils New Time and Billing Features to Streamline Payment Processing, Improve Cash Flow, and Enhance the Attorney-Client Relationship

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading all-in-one legal CRM, client intake, and marketing automation platform for attorneys, announced today that it is rolling out a new suite of timekeeping and billing tools to complement its growing roster of workflow automation features. This announcement comes on the heels of its $10M Series A funding in December.

Lawmatics modernizes the law firm workflow across the entire client lifecycle, from lead generation to client payment in one comprehensive, automation-driven platform. The addition of time & billing functionality positions Lawmatics as the only comprehensive legal CRM to give law firms all the tools they need to streamline the administrative end of their firm.

“By adding time and billing, we become the first end-to-end, lifecycle CRM platform for legal,” said Matt Spiegel, Lawmatics CEO. “Think ACRM, your Attorney-Client Relationship Management platform. Time and billing is part of the attorney-client relationship, as is intake, document management, calendaring, and post-case follow up–all of which allow law firms to save time, deliver an exceptional client experience, and directly increase their revenue.”

Powered by Gravity Legal, Lawmatics’ new payments capabilities offer law firms a comprehensive and automated solution for requesting and accepting trust or operating payments in compliance with ABA standards while minimizing manual workarounds–all through one platform.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Lawmatics,” added Dan Lear, Head of Marketing and Partnerships at Gravity Legal. “What Matt and his team are building perfectly aligns with the Gravity Legal vision for integrated financial services for law firms. What’s more, the Lawmatics team has tremendous experience building the technology that legal professionals need and want in the rapidly changing legal market.”

The new expanded feature set introduces time & expense tracking, invoicing, online payments, and trust accounting. Lawmatics customers can track time for every billable activity, quickly generate invoices in bulk, and accept payments digitally, all without the need for any costly third-party tools.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 Attorney-Client Relationship Management Platform, offering an end-to-end legal CRM solution that provides law firms with comprehensive client intake and marketing automation. With Lawmatics, law firms streamline their operations, impress clients, and win more business. To learn more, visit www.lawmatics.com.

About Gravity Legal

Gravity Legal was born out of Seattle-based Gravity Payments by a team passionate about helping law firms succeed. For over a decade, Gravity has helped law firms accept payments for both earned and unearned funds. At Gravity Legal we’ve built a team of attorneys, engineers, and trust/IOLTA account auditors focused on helping firms remain compliant with the rules of professional conduct while providing their clients with a simple, convenient, payment experience.

