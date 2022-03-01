Fountain Life Kicks Off Its Involvement in Lake Nona by Joining a Group of Global Thought Leaders at This Year's Lake Nona Impact Forum

NAPLES, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership at Fountain Life - a preventative health and longevity company committed to democratizing, digitizing, and demonetizing healthcare - recently shared their expert insights at the 2022 Lake Nona Impact Forum. The invitation-only annual event took place in the innovative community of Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla., where Fountain Life will be opening both a clinic and their global headquarters later this year.

The 2022 Lake Nona Impact Forum brought together esteemed speakers, including Deepak Chopra, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Dr. Richard Carmona, to drive collaborative conversations leading to innovative strategies for optimizing human performance through science and technology. Fountain Life co-founders Dr. Peter Diamandis, Tony Robbins, Dr. Robert Hariri, and Dr. William Kapp led critical conversations during the event.

Fountain Life's Chairman of the Board, Dr. Diamandis, is a data-driven optimist who was recently named by Fortune as one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders." Dr. Diamandis is committed to democratizing healthcare so that life-saving diagnostics tests can be made easily accessible. "Our current system is reactive and focused on sick care," says Dr. Diamandis. "Large-scale genomic sequencing and Artificial Intelligence-enabled health scans put us in the unique position where we can truly transform our health care system into one that is preventative, predictive and personalized."

Tony Robbins, who delivered the closing address, explores how breakthroughs in precision medicine can transform the quality of your life in his new book Life Force (co-written with Dr. Diamandis and Dr. Hariri).

Dr. Hariri pioneered the use of stem cells to treat a range of life-threatening diseases and continues to make transformative contributions in the fields of immuno-oncology and cell therapeutics, along with tissue engineering and functional regeneration. He is a leader in genomic-based health.

Dr. Kapp, CEO of Fountain Life, is a serial entrepreneur who has built 10 Landmark hospitals and is committed to changing health care to proactive care, while also building a new type of health insurance. Fountain Health will cover preventative diagnostics, enabling doctors to prevent disease and catch and treat illnesses earlier than ever before. This new brand of agile health insurance saves lives and money by dramatically decreasing catastrophic illness claims.

The annual Impact Forum takes place in Lake Nona - one of the country's healthiest and fastest-growing communities known for an expansive health and life sciences cluster, home to some of the nation's top hospitals, universities, and research institutions. This cluster thrives based on the proven theory that proximity accelerates innovation. Fountain Life is proud to join Lake Nona's innovative health ecosystem and be among the institutions that are providing the foundation to reimagine health care.

The annual Lake Nona Impact Forum brings together the brightest minds and global thought leaders in health, wellbeing, and human performance to exchange ideas and engage in collaborative conversations that directly lead to action that impacts individuals, companies, and communities across the world.

This year's topics included mental health and aging, optimizing human performance, breakthroughs such as gene therapies and personalized medicine, leadership in health and wellbeing, and the future of healthcare.

Fountain Life was proud to join Lake Nona's collaborative cluster of leading healthcare companies and speak at this unparalleled platform, aimed at inspiring innovation and impact throughout the health and wellbeing ecosystem.

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned Medical and health experts to boost longevity and performance - putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by utilizing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, members operate at peak performance throughout their life; with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com.

Fountain Health believes that employees are a company's most important assets. Investing in their health encourages them to invest back in the company. Our insurance provides the highest standard of coverage in cases of illness or accidental injury. However, our primary focus is on proactive care and keeping people healthy. Not only does preventative health save lives by preventing illness or catching it early, while it is still highly treatable - it saves money. Early detection costs a fraction of finding illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes in their more advanced stages. We can transform lives by transforming insurance. Learn more at www.fountainhealth.com.

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with ground-breaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine. For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

