CFA Society New York Appoints Arun Manansingh as Executive Director

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CFA Society New York (CFA NY) announced today they have appointed Arun Manansingh as Executive Director of CFA NY, effective March 1, 2022.

“We are excited to welcome Arun to CFA Society New York. The Board of Directors is confident that Arun brings the right leadership approach and experiences to our Society. His strong background in business planning, working with volunteer leaders and supporting staff teams combine to make him an exceptional choice to help grow the value CFA NY provides to the investment management community,” said Deepika Sharma, CFA, Chair of the Board of Directors of CFA NY.

Mr. Manansingh joins CFA Society New York after close to eight years with the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), a global trade association headquartered in New York City. As WTCA’s Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Manansingh oversaw day-to-day leadership of the Association’s operations, including business planning and budgeting, business development, people management, information technology and Board engagement. Prior to his time with WTCA, Mr. Manansingh was Chief Information Officer for Judlau Contracting, a leader in the heavy construction industry, specializing in large public works projects. His earlier career experiences include serving as Senior Vice President at SMBC Leasing and Finance where he oversaw mission-critical systems and operations.

“CFA Society New York plays an essential role in convening thought leaders in the financial industry,” said Manansingh. “I intend to strengthen the forum that the Society provides for the investment management and financial services communities. And I am thrilled to work with CFA NY’s Board, our staff team, our volunteer leaders and our industry partners to deliver greater value back to the Society’s members and constituents.”

The appointment of Mr. Manansingh follows a comprehensive recruitment process led by the Executive Committee of CFA NY’s Board of Directors and supported by executive search firm Vetted Solutions. Mr. Manansingh takes over leadership of the Society’s staff and operations from Sean Conaton, who has been serving as Interim Executive Director since April 2021.

“I wish to thank Jim Zaniello of Vetted Solutions for bringing a diverse slate of exceptional candidates to this selection process,” said Thomas Brigandi, CFA, Vice Chair of CFA NY’s Board of Directors. “The Society’s Board reached thoughtful consensus on Arun as the right leader to implement CFA NY’s strategy and to oversee the Society’s operations both effectively and efficiently. I’d also like to extend the Board’s thanks to Sean Conaton for his leadership during this interim period, and for supporting Arun, the Board and our professional staff as Arun takes the reins.”

About CFA Society New York

CFA Society New York (formerly known as NYSSA and New York Society of Security Analysts) is one of the largest of 160 member societies of CFA Institute. Its activity began in 1937, when value investing pioneer Benjamin Graham began organizing regular meetings of local security analysts. Throughout its history, the society has remained a volunteer-led, member-driven forum for the investment community with the broad, basic aims of: establishing and maintaining high standards of ethics and professional conduct, raising standards of practice, supporting the interchange of ideas and information among investment professionals, and promoting a proper public understanding of the function of security analysis and the operation of the securities markets.

CFA Society New York works in conjunction with CFA Institute to develop the industry’s future professionals and to raise the standards of professionalism in the investment management industry. For more information, visit www.cfany.org, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.